Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $9.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.97. 76,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,900. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.