Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

HAS traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hasbro by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 754,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,292,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.