Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $252.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $276.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $72.66 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

