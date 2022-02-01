Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

