Zacks: Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. AptarGroup also posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.