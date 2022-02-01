Zacks: Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. AptarGroup also posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.
NYSE ATR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.
About AptarGroup
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
