Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

NASDAQ:WINT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 5,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,320. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

