Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

