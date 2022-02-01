Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,647,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

