Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,163. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

