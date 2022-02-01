Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $648,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYXT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 130,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.79.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

