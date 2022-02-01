Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $648,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CYXT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 130,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.79.
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
