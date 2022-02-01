Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $195.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 92.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 117,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 834,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,080. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

