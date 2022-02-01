Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

STER stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 382,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $40,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $21,434,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

