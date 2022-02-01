Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Check.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million.
STER stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 382,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $40,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $21,434,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
