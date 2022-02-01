Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,173. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

