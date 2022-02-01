Zacks: Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

