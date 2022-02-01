Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.23. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Argus increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NYSE APO opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

