Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce sales of $750.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.80 million and the lowest is $744.80 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $574.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

VSTO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. 1,136,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

