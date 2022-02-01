Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

PRTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $210,335.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 686,619 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

