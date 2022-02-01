Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $103.80 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $120.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASA stock remained flat at $$4.43 during trading hours on Friday. 1,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

