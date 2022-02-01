Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. BGSF reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

