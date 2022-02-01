Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

