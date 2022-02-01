Yum! Brands (YUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.64 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

