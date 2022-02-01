Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.6 days.

YUEIF stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

