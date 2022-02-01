Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.6 days.
YUEIF stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.