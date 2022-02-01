XTRABYTES Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $166,258.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00134239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00182491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.02 or 0.07179734 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

