WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,475 by Analysts at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,225 ($16.47) to GBX 1,475 ($19.83) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.53) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.49) price target on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.07) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.00).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,151.50 ($15.48) on Friday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 762.90 ($10.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,040.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

