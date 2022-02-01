Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in January

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Woori Financial Group stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,296. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

