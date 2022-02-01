Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.27, but opened at $106.06. Woodward shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 2,120 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

About Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

