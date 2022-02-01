Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.
NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
