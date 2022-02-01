Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

