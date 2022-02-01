Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after buying an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $244.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.91. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.10 and a 12 month high of $257.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

