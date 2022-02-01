Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turmeric Acquisition were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turmeric Acquisition by 205.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 468,016 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 138.7% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 250,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 145,800 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 67.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

