Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 47.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 23.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.41.

Venator Materials stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $257.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

