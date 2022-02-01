Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jiya Acquisition were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 792,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jiya Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

