Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter.

WTW opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

