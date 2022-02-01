Wilder World (WILD) Price Reaches $1.58 on Top Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00004086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $132.20 million and $4.16 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00113377 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

