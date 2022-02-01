Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,218,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,015,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

