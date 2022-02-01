Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 92.3% in January

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 2,634.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

