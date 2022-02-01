Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.76.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Western Digital by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

