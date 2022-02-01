Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $99.19 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.