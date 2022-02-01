West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $393.93 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

