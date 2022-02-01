Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,323 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $93,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. 515,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,418,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.