Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 186,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McAfee by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McAfee by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,403,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

