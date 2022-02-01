Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,424 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CHP Merger by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in CHP Merger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 419,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CHP Merger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,634,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHP Merger stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

