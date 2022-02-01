Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 81,900 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

ELAN stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

