Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 552,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 276,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,825,000.

ATVC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

