Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 341,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Get Bannix Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.