Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares Gap Down to $60.24

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.24, but opened at $58.86. Weis Markets shares last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 68 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

