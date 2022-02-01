Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG):

1/24/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Citizens Financial Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Citizens Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

1/6/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00.

12/6/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CFG stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15.

Get Citizens Financial Group Inc alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.