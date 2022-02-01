WEC Energy Group (WEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

