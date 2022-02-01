WebDollar Reaches One Day Volume of $178,085.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $178,085.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00100115 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,955,458,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,007,510,371 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io

