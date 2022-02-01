Waste Management (WM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.26. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

