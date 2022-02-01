Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

